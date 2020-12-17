Dulquer Salmaan's Production No.4: Read All The Details Inside

Dulquer Salmaan, the actor-producer surprised his fans and followers by announcing the wrap of his fourth production venture. The project, which is directed by Prashobh Vijayan, features Shine Tom Chacko, Dhruvan, and Ahaana Krishna in the lead role. The yet-to-be-titled project, which is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films, was shot during the lockdown.

"We at Wayfarer Films are excited about wrapping up our Production No. 4. During these trying times, we were supported by a great team and we are thankful for their trust in us.

Directed by Prasobh Vijayan and scripted by Ratheesh Ravi, the movie stars Shine Tom Chacko, Dhruvan, and Ahaana Krishna in the lead. Govind Vasantha is the music director and Faayiz Siddik is the cinematographer. Stefy Xavior is the costume designer, Subhash Karun is the art director and Ranjith R was in charge of the makeup.

The entire movie was shot in and around Aluva over 50 days, keeping in line with all COVID regulations. We can't wait for you all to watch the movie." wrote Dulquer Salmaan in his announcement post.

In the recent interview given to TOI, director Prashobh Vijayan revealed some exciting details about the untitled project. Shine Tom Chacko and Ahaana Krishna are playing a newly-married couple in the movie, which features Dhruvan in a pivotal role. According to the young filmmaker, it is a comedy entertainer that is specially made for family audiences. Prashobh also stated that the movie will remind of the old Sathyan Anthikad films in many ways.

Coming to Dulquer Salmaan's production company Wayfarer Films, the banner has produced some promising projects including Varane Avashyamund, Maniyarayile Ashokan, and Kurup in the past. The banner is backing the actor's upcoming cop thriller, which is directed by Rosshan Andrrews.

