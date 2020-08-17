    For Quick Alerts
      Dulquer Salmaan's Production Venture Maniyarayile Ashokan To Get A Direct OTT Release

      Dulquer Salmaan, the actor-producer is all set to release his next production venture, Maniyarayile Ashokan soon. The movie, which was originally supposed to mark Dulquer's production debut, was delayed multiple times due to various reasons. If the latest reports are to be believed, the Jacob Gregory-Anupama Parameshwaran starrer is gearing up for an OTT release.

      The rumour mills suggest that the online streaming rights of Maniyarayile Ashokan are bagged by the renowned platform Netflix. According to the sources close to the project, the makers are planning to go ahead with the OTT release, as the theater reopening is still in uncertainty. The Dulquer Salmaan production is expected to be premiered on August 31, 2020.

      However, the makers have not revealed any details regarding the release of the Jacob Gregory starrer yet. Recently, producer Dulquer Salmaan had revealed the second single from the romantic comedy through his official social media pages, on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. The team is expected to officially announce the OTT release of Maniyarayile Ashokan, very soon.

