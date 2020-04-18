Dulquer Salmaan's Varane Avashyamund Gets Its Digital Release Date!

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor made his debut as a producer with the family entertainer Varane Avashyamund, this year. The movie, which is directed by newcomer Anoop Sathyan had emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2020 so far. As per the latest reports, Varane Avashyamund has finally got its digital release date.

The multi-starrer, which features Dulquer Salmaan, Suresh Gopi, Shobana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan, in the lead roles will make its digital premiere on April 20, Monday and will be streamed on the popular OTT platforms Netflix and SunNxt. The makers of the project announced the exciting update through the official social media pages of Varane Avashyamund, recently.

Earlier, it was reported that Varane Avashyamund will be released on digital platforms on April 14, Vishu day. But according to the sources close to the project, the digital release of the Anoop Sathyan directorial was postponed by a week due to unforeseen technical issues.

According to the latest reports, the television streaming rights of Varane Avashyamund are bagged by the popular channel Surya TV. If things fall in place, the Dulquer Salmaan project will have its television premiere in May 2020, mostly on the Eid day. However, the makers are yet to make an official confirmation on the reports.

Varane Avashyamund marked the comeback of senior actors and National award-winners Suresh Gopi and Shobana to the Malayalam cinema, after a long gap. The star pair shared the screen in the movie after a long gap of about 14 years. The Anoop Sathyan directorial also marked the Malayalam debut of Kalyani Priyadarshan, the daughter of renowned filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lissy.

The family entertainer, which is jointly bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Productions and M Star Entertainments had crossed the prestigious 30-Crore mark at the worldwide box office within its lifetime run.

