Dulquer Salmaan Turns 34: Celebrates Birthday With New Buddy Prithviraj Sukumaran & Family Members!

Dulquer Salmaan, the charming actor is celebrating his 34th birthday today. This time, Dulquer had an intimate birthday celebration at his Kochi residence in the presence of his family members and close friends, including his new buddy Prithviraj Sukumaran. The pictures of the birthday bash are now taking social media by storm.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is immensely fond of Dulquer Salmaan, shared a special picture of the duo on his social media pages to wish the Kurup actor a happy birthday. The picture, which was clicked during the birthday bash came out as a great surprise for the fans of both the actors and is winning the internet.

Interestingly, Prithviraj Salmaan has called Dulquer Salmaan 'the best burger chef' in the town, in his birthday wish post. Supriya Menon, the journalist-film producer, and wife of Prithviraj shared an adorable picture with Dulquer and wife Amaal Sufiya on her official Instagram page and wished the dear 'DQ' a very happy birthday.

Reportedly, Dulquer Salmaan's birthday bash was also attended by a few of his closest friends from the industry, including his best buddy Jacob Gregory. The young actor, who is all set to play the titular character in Dulquer's next production venture Maniyarayile Ashokan, wished his friend by sharing the pictures from the birthday bash on his social media pages.

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday DQ! 😍 A post shared by Greg (@gregg_dawg) on Jul 27, 2020 at 3:52pm PDT

However, the fans of Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan are eagerly waiting to know whether the megastar break the tradition wish his dear son on his birthday on social media, this time. However, the chances for such a post is very less, as Mammootty fiercely believes in keeping his personal life away from social media.

Dulquer Salmaan is expected to reveal the much-awaited update on his highly anticipated project Kurup, on his birthday. Along with the Kurup update, the actor will reveal a single from Maniyarayile Ashokan today. Apart from that, Dulquer is also expected to make some major announcements on his upcoming ventures.

