Dulquer Salmaan Turns Director For Father Mammootty!

The biggest names of the Indian film industry recently came together for the Family short film which is produced by Sony TV. Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema was also a part of Family. Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan has turned director for his father Mammootty, with the short film which has already won the internet.

As per the latest reports, it was Dulquer Salmaan who shot his father portions for the short film at their Kochi residence. The sources close to the project revealed that the young actor shot Mammootty's portions over the virtual guidance of Prasoon Pandey, who conceptualized and virtually directed the Family short film.

The news has come out as a great surprise for the fans of both Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan, who have been eagerly waiting for the collaboration of the duo. Even though the father and son are yet to team up for a feature films, the fans are happy with the fact that they joined hands for such a prestigious venture.