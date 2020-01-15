Dulquer Salmaan's Varane Avashyamund: The Second Poster Goes Viral!

Dulquer Salmaan, the young actor is on a high with some highly ambitious projects in his kitty. Recently, Dulquer revealed the second poster of his much-awaited upcoming project Varane Avashyamund through his official social media pages. The interesting poster, that features the actor along with his onscreen pair Kalyani Priyadarshan is going viral on social media.

'Setting off on a super fun ride with Anoop Sathyan, Suresh Gopi sir, Shobhana maam and Kalyani Priyadarshan! Varane Avashyamund is a sweet and heartwarming film that will put a smile on your face. #iamaperducer #wayfarerfilms #varaneavashyamund', wrote Dulquer Salmaan on his official page by sharing the second official poster.

Varane Avashyamund, which is said to be a complete family entertainer, features Dulquer Salmaan, actor-MP Suresh Gopi, National award-winning actress Shobhana, and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead roles. The movie is marking the comeback of Suresh Gopi and Shobana, the much-loved onscreen pair after a long gap of 14 years.

According to the sources close to the project, Suresh Gopi is appearing in the role of Major Unnikrishnan in the movie, which features Shobana as Neena. The team is yet to reveal Dulquer Salmaan and Kalyani Priyadarshan's characters from the movie, which marks the directorial debut of Anoop Sathyan, the son of senior filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad.

The project also marks the Malayalam debut of young actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, the daughter of popular filmmaker Priyadarshan and actress Lissy. Varane Avashyamund will also feature some popular faces of Malayalam cinema, including senior actress Urvashi, Lalu Alex, directors Major Ravi, Johny Antony, and so on in the supporting roles.

Dulquer Salmaan, the lead actor also doubles up as the producer of the project. Varane Avashyamund is jointly produced by Dulquer's Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainments. The movie, which is scripted by Anoop Sathyan himself, is expected to hit the theatres as Dulquer's first release of 2020.