Dulquer Salmaan Wishes Dear Friend Sunny Wayne On His Birthday, Says ‘A Sunnychan Is A Rare Find’

Actor Sunny Wayne turned 37 today. The fans and followers of the actor have taken the internet by storm as they wish him on his birthday. Several celebrities also took to their respective social media handles to wish the Anugraheethan Antony actor on the special occasion. Well, the one that stood unique from the rest was evidently Dulquer Salmaan's delightful wish for his Second Show co-star and dearest friend.

He revealed that he and Sunny haven't changed from their debut film Second Show till now, but have rather grown closer with time. The Kurup actor wrote, "Happiest birthday Sunnycha! I couldn't love you more if you were my own brother. From second show to now we havnt changed and we only grow closer with times. You and Kunju (Sunny Wayne's wife) mean the world to us and seeing you both always fill our hearts with joy."

Calling him a rare find, Dulquer added, "Have the happiest day and always be you, cause a sunnychan is a rare find. We all got the original." Along with the post, he also shared a picture of Sunny Wayne and his wife Renjini Kunju from the birthday celebration.

For the uninitiated, Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Wayne kick-started their acting career in Mollywood with the 2012 action-drama Second Show. The talented actors essayed best friends Hari Lal and Kuudi aka Nelson Mandela PP in the film. The duo has also been a part of the 2013 road adventure Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi and the 2016 film Annmariya Kalippilaanu. Their combination sequences are one of the vital elements of their films, that have always ensured 100% entertainment and have many a times tickled the funny bones of the audiences.

On a related note, Dulquer and Sunny Wayne will yet again share screen space for the upcoming biopic of Sukumara Kurup, one of the most wanted criminals of Kerala. Interestingly, the film is directed by Srinath Rajendran who has earlier helmed the duo's debut film Second Show.

