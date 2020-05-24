Eid 2020: Mollywood Celebrities Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly And Others Wish Fans

Today marks the auspicious occasion of Eid-al-Fitr. The festival is observed to honour the sacrifice of Prophet Mohammed, also recognised as the messenger of God, who was willing to sacrifice his son on God's instruction. Before he could sacrifice his son, God provided a lamb instead. It is believed that it's because of God's intervention that a goat is sacrificed each year on this occasion.

Usually, Eid is celebrated in style by the celebrities, who are mostly seen dazzling the Iftar parties. However, this year celebrities and fans will give it a miss as this year the festival that shares love, blessings, and good wishes with loved ones, will be all about social distancing amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Mollywood celebrities Prithviraj, Dulquer Salmaan, Nivin Pauly among others have taken to their social media handles to wish fans on Eid.

Check out the wishes here!

Prithviraj, who recently returned to India amid the COVID-19 lockdown, after being stranded in Jordan while shooting for his upcoming big project Aadujeevitham wished Eid Mubarak with a special picture.

South heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan unveiled a big surprise on the occasion as he dropped the second poster from his upcoming movie, Kurup. He wrote, "Here's a little surprise for Eid! Another poster from our most ambitious "Kurup"! In an ideal world today the film would have released in theatres all over. But guess we will have to make do with a poster release! @DqsWayfarerFilm #MstarCommunications."

Here’s a little surprise for Eid ! Another poster from our most ambitious “Kurup” ! In an ideal world today the film would have released in theatres all over. But guess we will have to make do with a poster release ! @DQsWayfarerFilm #MStarCommunications pic.twitter.com/Yo1NB9M4Nx — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) May 24, 2020

Nivin Pauly wished fans a safe Eid. He wrote, "Have a safe Eid everyone." Talking about Nivin's project, his Thuramukham is scheduled for a release as soon as the lockdown ends. He is also a part of Padavettu directed by Liju Krishna.

Jayasurya, who made it to the headlines recently, with his movie Sufiyum Sujatayum, becoming the first Malayalam movie to get OTT release, wished his fans with a beautiful picture.

Fahadh Faasil shared an adorable picture with his wife and actress Nazriya Nazim to wish his fans on Eid.

Tovino Thomas shared an earlier released poster of his film Minal Murali with Eid wishes.

Aju Varghese took to his social media handle to wish fans with his picture.

On this special occasion, Filmibeat wishes you all a very happy and prosperous Eid.

