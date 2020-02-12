Empuraan: Here's What Mohanlal Has To Say About The Lucifer Sequel!

Empuraan, the Mohanlal starring upcoming action thriller which is a sequel to the 2019-released blockbuster Lucifer, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming films of Malayalam cinema. Mohanlal, the lead actor of the project opened up about Empuraan during the recently held Vanitha Film Awards 2020 ceremony.

The complete actor confirmed that the pre-production works of the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial will begin by the end of 2020. If things fall in place, Empuraan will go on floors by mid-2021 and will hit the theatres the same year. Mohanlal also dedicated the Best Actor trophy which he received for his performance in Lucifer, to the team members.

According to the superstar, there is a magic that happens behind the success of every film. When it comes to Lucifer, director Prithviraj Sukumaran, scriptwriter Murali Gopy, and producer Antony Perumbavoor are totally capable of creating that magic. Mohanlal also stated that Prithviraj will soon emerge as one of the finest filmmakers of Indian cinema.

According to the reports, the sequel of Lucifer needs more time and effort while compared to the original and will be made in a larger canvas. Empuraan will narrate both the past and future of Mohanlal's character Stephen Nedumpilly aka Khureshi Ab'Ram, and can be called both a sequel and prequel to Lucifer.

In a recent interview, director Prithviraj had confirmed that he and writer Murali Gopy have already finalised the storyline of the Mohanlal starrer. The actor-director had also revealed that the project will start rolling exactly after six months from the day Murali hand over the full bound script.

Most of the actors from the original star cast, including Indrajith Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Baiju Santhosh, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, and so on will be retained in part two as well. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who made a cameo appearance in the role of Zayed Masood in Lucifer, will have more screentime in Empuraan.