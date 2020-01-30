Empuraan: Prithviraj Sukumaran Dedicates The Lucifer Sequel To This Legendary Actor!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema is all set to don the director's hat once again, with the upcoming project Empuraan. The big-budget venture, which is a sequel to Prithviraj's directorial debut Lucifer, is expected to start rolling in 2021. Recently, the actor-director dedicated Empuraan to Bharath Gopi, the legendary actor.

On the occasion of Bharath Gopi's 12th death anniversary, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to social media to write a touching note for the legendary actor. 'One of the greatest actors to have lived. Little did I know during the times we met, that his son and I would grow up to forge a bond not just as brothers..but as a writer and director too. #Empuraan is for you uncle! #Legend', wrote the actor-director on his post.

Bharath Gopi, who has been considered as one of the finest actors Indian cinema has ever seen, passed away on January 28, 2009 due to cardiac arrest. Several eminent personalities of Malayalam cinema, including Mohanlal, the lead actor of Lucifer series, remembered the legend on his death anniversary.

Murali Gopy, the son of Bharath Gopi penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues for Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut Lucifer. The Mohanlal, starrer, which hit the theatres in 2019 emerged as the all-time highest-grossing movie of the Malayalam film industry and broke several pre-existing records at the box office.

According to director Prithviraj and writer Murali, the team has already finalised the core plot of Empuraan. The writer is expected to kickstart the scripting of the project immediately after he completes his current commitments. Prithviraj has also suggested that that the project will start rolling exactly after six months from the day Murali hand over the full bound script.

The movie, which is said to be both a prequel and sequel to Lucifer, as it narrates both the past and future of Mohanlal's character Stephen Nedumpilly aka Khureshi Ab'Ram. The highly anticipated project is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, for Aashirvad Cinemas.