Empuraan: Prithviraj Sukumaran Drops A Big Hint About THe Mohanlal Starrer!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema has made his directorial debut in 2019, with the Mohanlal starring blockbuster Lucifer. Immediately after the release, Prithviraj and his team had announced a sequel to the project, which has been titled as Empuraan. Recently, director Prithviraj dropped a big hint about Empuraan on social media.

The actor-director posted a selfie with Murali Gopy, the writer of Lucifer series which was clicked during the script discussion session which was held at the latter's residence. 'At the writers den! My eyes are so wide coz I'm thinking how in the world am I going to shoot what he's just told me! 👀 #L2', wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran on his post.

From the director's post, it is quite evident that Empuraan has something massive in store from the Malayali audiences. Expectations are definitely riding high on the Lucifer sequel, which is reportedly being made in a larger canvas with a massive budget.