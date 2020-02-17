Empuraan: Prithviraj Sukumaran Drops A Big Hint About THe Mohanlal Starrer!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the multi-faceted talent of Malayalam cinema has made his directorial debut in 2019, with the Mohanlal starring blockbuster Lucifer. Immediately after the release, Prithviraj and his team had announced a sequel to the project, which has been titled as Empuraan. Recently, director Prithviraj dropped a big hint about Empuraan on social media.

The actor-director posted a selfie with Murali Gopy, the writer of Lucifer series which was clicked during the script discussion session which was held at the latter's residence. 'At the writers den! My eyes are so wide coz I'm thinking how in the world am I going to shoot what he's just told me! 👀 #L2', wrote Prithviraj Sukumaran on his post.

From the director's post, it is quite evident that Empuraan has something big and super exciting is in store from the Malayalam cinema audiences. Expectations are definitely riding high on the Lucifer sequel, which is reportedly being made in a larger canvas with a massive budget.

According to director Prithviraj and writer Murali, the core plot of Empuraan has already been finalized. Recently, lead actor Mohanlal had revealed that the pre-production activities of the project will begin by the end of 2020. The big-budget venture is said to be the second installment of the Lucifer series, which has been planned as a trilogy.

The movie, which is said to be both a prequel and sequel to Lucifer, as it narrates both the past and future of Mohanlal's character Stephen Nedumpilly aka Khureshi Ab'Ram. Prithviraj Sukumaran, the director who made a cameo appearance in the role of Zayed Masood in the 2019-blockbuster, is playing a full-fledged role in Empuraan.

Most of the actors from the original star cast, including Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Baiju Santhosh, and so on will be retained in part two as well. Empuraan is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.