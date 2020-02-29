    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ex Bigg Boss Malayalam Contestant Manju Pathrose Responds To Trolls ; Shares Mobile Number

      By
      |

      Actress Manju Pathrose is being trolled ever since she entered in the second season of Malayalam Bigg Boss. The Marimayam fame and her family were continuously attacked by cyberbullies, due to her incessant arguments with Dr. Rajith Kumar who has a huge fan following outside the house. She was shocked to see the news revolving around her on social media.

      Manju Pathrose

      And now, it looks like the actress is all set to respond back as she shared her mobile number on Facebook for people to opine about her. In her post, she wrote that there were allegations that she did not even think existed. Further, she added, "My friends are using my Facebook and youtube accounts. Therefore, share your positive and negative opinions directly to me. My phone number 999******* (Won't attend internet calls)."

      Manju Pathrose

      However, her post has been showered with a mixed response with some calling it a new 'stunt' while the others supporting the actress for her strong stand on the attacks.

      On a related note, Manju was badly criticized on social media when she said that the professor's mindset was equal to a leprosy patient. She was later condemned by the Bigg Boss host Mohanlal and had eventually apologized during the weekend episode. She was evicted during the 49th episode of the reality show and the Marimayam actress was seen appreciably excited on the declaration.

      After the eviction, she had opened up that it was her mistake to consider the other contestants like her family members.

      Former Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Contestant Pavan Gino Thomas Makes His Mollywood Debut; Read Deets

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X