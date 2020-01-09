Fahadh Faasil's Amazing Transformation For Malik: Location Pictures Go Viral!

Fahadh Faasil is one of those rare actors who successfully broke all pre-existing stereotypes about a leading man in cinema. Fahadh has always believed in being in his own skin in front of the camera, yet amazed us with his brilliant transformations as the characters. However, the National award winner had never really gone for a complete physical transformation.

But now, Fahadh Faasil has finally broken his image of being an actor who shies away from physical transformations. Interestingly, the actor has shed about 15 kilos for his character in the much-awaited upcoming project Malik, to the much-excitement of his fans and cine-goers.

The social media is currently going gaga over Fahadh Faasil's latest pictures from the sets of Malik. In some of the location pictures that have been going viral, the actor is sporting a clean-shaven look with a different hairdo. But in the rest, he is seen with a thick mustache and his signature hairstyle.

Reportedly, Fahadh Faasil is appearing in the role of Sulaiman, the leader of the minority group of a coastal area in the movie. The actor is expected to sport four different looks in Malik, that travels through various timelines. Fahadh is playing various phases of his character's life, from a 20-year-old to a 57-year-old.

Malik, which is made with a whopping budget of about Rs 27 crore, features some exceptionally talented actors in its star cast including the Kerala state award winners Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George, Vinay Forrt, Dileesh Pothan, Appani Sharath, Chandhunath and others. Jalaja, the popular yesteryear actress is making a comeback to the industry with the project.

The team has roped in Lee Whittaker, the Jurrasic Park and Fast And Furious 5 fame action choreographer to handle the stunt sequences of the movie. Sushin Shyam composes the songs and background score. Malik, which is being made as the biggest project of Fahadh Faasil's career, is produced by Anto Joseph, under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company.