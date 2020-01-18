Fahadh Faasil And Mahesh Narayanan Wrap Up Malik!

Fahadh Faasil, the talented actor and acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan recently wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming project Malik. The team announced the news through the official social media pages of Malik and shared a group picture of the cast and crew members. The movie marks the second collaboration of Fahadh Faasil and Mahesh Narayanan, after Take Off.

As per the latest reports, the first look poster of Malik will be jointly released very soon by Mammootty and Mohanlal, the Big M's of Malayalam cinema through social media. If the reports are to be believed, the Fahadh Faasil starrer is based on the Beemapally firing, which happened in Thiruvananthapuram district in 2009.