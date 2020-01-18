Fahadh Faasil And Mahesh Narayanan Wrap Up Malik!

Fahadh Faasil, the talented actor and acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan recently wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming project Malik. The team announced the news through the official social media pages of Malik and shared a group picture of the cast and crew members. The movie marks the second collaboration of Fahadh Faasil and Mahesh Narayanan, after Take Off.

As per the latest reports, the first look poster of Malik will be jointly released very soon by Mammootty and Mohanlal, the Big M's of Malayalam cinema through social media. If the reports are to be believed, the Fahadh Faasil starrer is based on the Beemapally firing, which happened in Thiruvananthapuram district in 2009.

Interestingly, Fahadh Faasil is appearing in four different get-ups in the movie, which travels through different timelines. The actor is playing the role of Sulaiman, the leader of the minority group of a coastal area in the movie. Fahadh is playing various phases of his character's life from a 20-year-old to a 57-year-old and has shed about 15 kilos for his role.

Malik features some exceptionally talented actors in its star cast including the Kerala state award winners Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George, Vinay Forrt, Dileesh Pothan, Appani Sharath, Chandhunath and others. Jalaja, the popular yesteryear actress is making a comeback to the industry with the project which is made with a whopping budget of 27 crores.

Lee Whittaker, the Jurrasic Park and Fast And Furious 5 fame action choreographer has handled the stunt direction of the Fahadh Faasil starrer. Sushin Shyam has composed the songs and background score. Sanu John Varghese is the director of photography. Director Mahesh Narayanan himself handles the editing. Malik, which is being made as the biggest project of Fahadh Faasil's career, is produced by Anto Joseph, under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company.