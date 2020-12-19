Fahadh Faasil And Nayanthara To Team Up With Alphonse Puthren For Paattu

Fahadh Faasil, the National award-winning actor and lady superstar Nayanthara are all set to team up with Premam director Alphonse Puthren, very soon. Today, the director announced that Fahadh Faasil and Nayanthara will play the lead roles in his next directorial venture, Paattu. The talented director made the big announcement through his official social media pages, today.

"Happy to announce that Lady Superstar Nayanthara is joining our feature film 'Paattu'. The hero is Fahadh Faasil and the heroine is Nayanthara. Will announce further updates about cast and crew soon . 🙂 🙂 🙂 🙂", wrote director Alphonse Puthren in his announcement post.

Fahadh Faasil, on other hand, took to his official Facebook page and posted: "യാതൊരു പുതുമയും ഇല്ലാത്ത അൽഫോൺസിന്റെ മൂന്നാമത്തെ മലയാള ചലച്ചിത്രം. ഇക്കുറി ഞാനും." (Alphonse's third Malayalam film without any novelty. This time, I'm joining him). The big announcement has totally excited the fans of Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, and Alphonse Puthren, as well as the Malayalam cinema audiences.

Paattu will mark the third outing of Alphonse Puthren as a director, in Malayalam cinema. The young filmmaker, who rose to fame with his directorial debut Neram and earned hitmaker status with his second outing Premam, is making a comeback to direction after a long gap of 5 years. Interestingly, Alphonse has been learning music for Paattu, which is a musical drama, in his break time.