Fahadh Faasil & Aparna Balamurali Are Back Together For Thankam

Fahadh Faasil, the National award-winning actor and Aparna Balamurali, the talented actress had won the hearts with their amazing onscreen chemistry in the acclaimed movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram. As per the latest reports, the star pair is now all set to share the screen once again. Reportedly, Fahadh and Aparna are reuniting for Thankam, the upcoming crime thriller.

Thankam, the much-awaited project which will mark the reunion of the Maheshinte Prathikaaram team, is expected to start rolling once the all India lockdown comes to an end. Even though the sources have not revealed any details about Fahadh Faasil and Aparna Balamurali's characters in the project, it is rumoured that the actors will be paired opposite each other in Thankam.

The highly anticipated project is penned by Syam Pushkaran, the National award-winning writer who has penned several popular films including Maheshinte Prathikaaram and Kumbalangi Nights. Saheed Arafath, the young filmmaker who is best known for the project Theeram, is the director of Thankam.

As per the reports, Dileesh Pothan, who directed Maheshinte Prathikaaram, is playing a pivotal role in Thankam. Joju Goerge, the Joseph actor has been roped in to essay another key role. The makers are yet to finalise the rest of the star cast of the project, which will be widely shot at the various locations of Mumbai, Palakkad, and Coimbatore.