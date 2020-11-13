Fahadh Faasil-Dileesh Pothan Duo's Joji Starts Rolling

Fahadh Faasil, the Nationa award-winning actor is all set to team up with the talented filmmaker Dileesh Pothan once again, for the upcoming project Joji. The movie, which is an adaptation of Shakespeare's Macbeth, has started rolling recently. As per the latest updates, the shooting of Joji is currently progressing in Ernakulam, following all safety guidelines.

As reported earlier, Fahadh Faasil and Dileesh Pothan are also joining hands with Syam Pushkaran, the National award-winning writer once again, for Joji. The talented scenarist has written the adapted screenplay of the movie. In that case, the project will mark the third collaboration of Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran, after the highly acclaimed movies, Maheshinte Prathikaaram and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.

Joji is produced by the actor-director-writer trio themselves, under the banners Working Class Hero and Fahadh Faasil And Friends, in association with the banner Bhavana Studios. Shyju Khalid is the director of photography. Justin Varghese composes the songs and original score. Kiran Das handles the editing. Gokul Das is the production designer and Mashar Hamsa is the costume designer.