      Fahadh Faasil Is The Most Natural Actor After Mohanlal, Says Priyadarshan

      Priyadarshan, the senior filmmaker is a great admirer of Fahadh Faasil, the National award-winning actor. The director has heaped praises over Fahadh in most of his recent interviews, and has always stated that he is his favourite from the younger generation. Recently, Priyadarshan stated that Fahadh Faasil is the most natural actor of Malayalam cinema, after Mohanlal.

      The Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham director opened up about the Trance actor, in the recent interview given to The News Minute. 'Fahadh Faasil is the best among the current crop. Some of his performances are so natural and he can pull off even humour with ease. Perhaps he is the most natural actor in Malayalam after Mohanlal.', said Priyadarshan.

