Fahadh Faasil-Mahesh Narayanan Duo's Next: These Two Actors Join The Cast!

Fahadh Faasil, the National award-winning actor is all set to join hands with the editor-filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan once again. This time, the actor-director duo is teaming up for an experimental project which is being filmed during the lockdown. In a recent interview given to a popular YouTube channel, Fahadh Faasil revealed the names of the other major faces in the star cast of the project.

Interestingly, the movie which is reportedly titled as See You Soon, features Moothon fame Roshan Mathew and Mayaanadhi actress Darshana Rajendran, in the other pivotal roles. The Mahesh Narayanan directorial revolves around the lives of the three characters, played by Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew, and Darshana Rajendran.

Interestingly, the movie is being shot at the respective residences of these three actors, and the story is being narrated through the trio's video calls. The project does not come under the feature film category, as has a running time of only 90 to 95 minutes. See You Soon is expected to be released in a prestigious OTT platform, very soon.