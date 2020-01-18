    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Fahadh Faasil's Malik: The Official First Look Poster Wins The Internet!

      By
      |

      The official first look poster of Malik, the upcoming Fahadh Faasil starring social thriller has been revealed by Mammootty and Mohanlal. The promising poster has already won the internet. The major highlight of the Malik first look poster is lead actor Fahdh Faasil's different get-up.

      Malik First Look Poster Revealed By Mammootty & Mohanlal | Fahadh Faasils Malik First Look Is Out

      Read more about: fahadh faasil malik
      Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 23:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue