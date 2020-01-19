Fahadh Faasil's Malik: The Official First Look Poster Wins The Internet!

Malik is the upcoming social thriller that marks the second collaboration of super talented actor Fahadh Faasil and renowned editor-director Mahesh Narayanan. Recently, Mammootty and Mohanlal, the Big M's of Malayalam cinema revealed the much-awaited first look poster of Malik through their official social media pages. The promising first look of the Fahadh Faasil starrer has already won the internet.

The biggest highlight of the Malik first look poster is undoubtedly the brilliant makeover of lead actor Fahadh Faasil. The National award-winning actor is appearing in the get-up of a 60-year-old man in the promising poster, which has been going viral on social media.

If the reports are to be believed, Fahadh Faasil is playing the role of Sulaiman, the leader of the minority group of a coastal area in the movie. The talented actor is playing various phases of his character's life from a 20-year-old to a 57-year-old in the movie that travels through various timelines, and has shed about 15 kilos for his role.

According to the sources close to the project, Malik is based on the Beemapally firing, which happened in Thiruvananthapuram district in 2009. However, director Mahesh Narayanan and his team are planning to bring a different take on the real-life incident on silver screen and have decided to not copy the incident as it is.

Malik, which is made with a whopping budget of 27 Crores, features an extensive star cast including the Kerala state award winners Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George, Vinay Forrt, Dileesh Pothan, Appani Sharath, Chandhunath and others. Jalaja, the popular yesteryear actress is making a comeback to the industry with the movie.

Sanu John Varughese is the director of photography. Hollywood stunt director Lee Whittaker has handled the action choreography. Director Mahesh Narayanan himself handled the editing. Malik is produced by Anto Joseph, under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company.