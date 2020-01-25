Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim Duo's Trance: The 'Raat' Lyrical Video Is Unique & Fascinating!

Trance, the highly anticipated upcoming project which features Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim in the lead roles is gearing up for a grand release. Recently, leading lady Nazriya Nazim revealed the much-awaited lyrical video of the first single from the Anwar Rasheed directorial through her official social media pages. The first single of Trance is truly unique and fascinating.

The 'Raat' lyrical video hints that Trance is an out-and-out stoner film, which is a less-explored genre in Malayalam cinema and a never-seen-before experience for the audiences. As the makers suggest, the 'Raat' song truly gives a psychedelic feel to the audiences and raises the expectations over the Anwar Rasheed directorial.

The 'Raat' song, which introduces the character played by the leading lady Nazriya Nazim, is composed by newcomer Jackson Vijayan and sung by Sneha Khanwalkar and Neha Nair. The song is penned by Vinayak Sasikumar and Kamal Karthik. Jackson Vijayan, the musician who makes his feature film debut with Trance, is the brother of the renowned music director Rex Vijayan.

Anwar Rasheed, the filmmaker is making a comeback to the film direction after a long gap of 8 years, with Trance. Even though the team hasn't revealed anything about the theme of the movie or main characters, the sources suggest that both Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim will be appearing in never-seen-before avatars.

Gautham Menon, the popular Tamil filmmaker is making his Malayalam acting debut with Trance, by playing a pivotal role in the movie. The Anwar Rasheed directorial features an ensemble star cast including Soubin Shahir, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, Vinayakan, Sreenath Bhasi, Shane Nigam, Arjun Ashokan, Srinda Arhaan, and so on.

Amal Neerad is the director of photography of the movie, which is scripted by Vincent Vadakkan. Praveen Prabhakar handles the editing. Trance, which is produced by Anwar Rasheed himself for Anwar Rasheed Entertainment and distributed by A&A Release, will hit the theatres on February 14, 2020.