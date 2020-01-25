Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim Duo's Trance: The 'Raat' Lyrical Video Is Unique & Fascinating!

Trance, the highly anticipated upcoming project which features Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim in the lead roles is gearing up for a grand release. Recently, leading lady Nazriya Nazim revealed the much-awaited lyrical video of the first single from the Anwar Rasheed directorial through her official social media pages. The first single of Trance is truly unique and fascinating.

The 'Raat' lyrical video hints that Trance is an out-and-out stoner film, which is a less-explored genre in Malayalam cinema and a never-seen-before experience for the audiences. As the makers suggest, the 'Raat' song truly gives a psychedelic feel to the audiences and raises the expectations over the Anwar Rasheed directorial.

The 'Raat' song, which introduces the character played by the leading lady Nazriya Nazim, is composed by newcomer Jackson Vijayan and sung by Sneha Khanwalkar and Neha Nair. The song is penned by Vinayak Sasikumar and Kamal Karthik. Jackson Vijayan, the musician who makes his feature film debut with Trance, is the brother of the renowned music director Rex Vijayan.