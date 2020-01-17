Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim Duo's Trance Gets A New Release Date!

Trance, the upcoming Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim starrer is a special film in so many ways. The movie, which marks the comeback of Anwar Rasheed to the role of a director is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of the Malayalam cinema. Recently, the makers revealed the new release date of Trance through social media.

As per the latest updates, Trance will hit the theatres on February 14, 2020, as a Valentine's Day special release. The makers have also revealed a new poster of the Anwar Rasheed directorial, featuring the lead couple Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim. The promising poster has been going viral on social media.

Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim, the most-loved real-life couple of contemporary Malayalam cinema are all set to share the screen once again in Trance, which is said to be a unique film. Nazriya and Fahadh have earlier shared the screen in Bangalore Days, the Anjali Menon-directed blockbuster movie before the wedding.

Gautham Vasudev Menon, the popular Tamil filmmaker is making his Malayalam acting debut with Trance, by playing a pivotal role in the movie. The Anwar Rasheed directorial features an ensemble star cast including Soubin Shahir, Joju George, Dileesh Pothan, Vinayakan, Sreenath Bhasi, Shane Nigam, Arjun Ashokan, Srinda Arhaan, and so on.

According to the sources close to the project, Trance is made with a whopping budget of 20 Crores and is one of the most expensive projects of its lead actor Fahadh Faasil's career. Even though the project was initially slated to hit the theatres in December 2020 as a Christmas special release, it was later postponed to 2020 due to technical reasons.

Amal Neerad handles the cinematography of Trance, which is scripted by Vincent Vadakkan. The songs and background score are composed by newcomer Jackson Vijayan. The movie is produced by Anwar Rasheed himself for Anwar Rasheed Entertainment, and distributed by A&A Release.