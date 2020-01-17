Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim Duo's Trance Gets A New Release Date!

Trance, the upcoming Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim starrer is a special film in so many ways. The movie, which marks the comeback of Anwar Rasheed to the role of a director is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of the Malayalam cinema. Recently, the makers revealed the new release date of Trance through social media.

As per the latest updates, Trance will hit the theatres on February 14, 2020, as a Valentine's Day special release. The makers have also revealed a new poster of the Anwar Rasheed directorial, featuring the lead couple Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim. The promising poster has been going viral on social media.