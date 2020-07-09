Fahadh Faasil Opens Up About Working In Other Languages: Says He Is Not Ready Yet!

Fahadh Faasil, the National award-winner is unarguably one of the finest acting talents of the contemporary Indian cinema. Even though the actor has been receiving several offers from other languages, he has always been reluctant to accept them. In a recent interview given to a popular online media, Fahadh Faasil finally opened up about doing other languages films.

Interestingly, the actor revealed that he is not ready to do a Hindi film yet. Even though Fahadh Faasil has acted in two Tamil films including Super Deluxe and Velaikkaran, the actor says that the language is still an issue for him. According to Fahadh, it is the language barrier that prevents him from accepting the other language offers.

However, the talented actor funnily stated that he is ready to play a Malayalam-speaking character in a Tamil or Hindi film. Fahadh Faasil, who always follow Hindi cinema, picked the Amitabh Bachchan-Irrfan Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Piku as his favourite Hindi film of last decade.