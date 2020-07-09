    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Fahadh Faasil Opens Up About Working In Other Languages: Says He Is Not Ready Yet!

      By
      |

      Fahadh Faasil, the National award-winner is unarguably one of the finest acting talents of the contemporary Indian cinema. Even though the actor has been receiving several offers from other languages, he has always been reluctant to accept them. In a recent interview given to a popular online media, Fahadh Faasil finally opened up about doing other languages films.

      Interestingly, the actor revealed that he is not ready to do a Hindi film yet. Even though Fahadh Faasil has acted in two Tamil films including Super Deluxe and Velaikkaran, the actor says that the language is still an issue for him. According to Fahadh, it is the language barrier that prevents him from accepting the other language offers.

      Fahadh Faasil: I Want To Play A Malayalam-Speaking Character In A Hindi Film!

      However, the talented actor funnily stated that he is ready to play a Malayalam-speaking character in a Tamil or Hindi film. Fahadh Faasil, who always follow Hindi cinema, picked the Amitabh Bachchan-Irrfan Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Piku as his favourite Hindi film of last decade.

      Read more about: fahadh faasil
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X