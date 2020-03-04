Fahadh Faasil Reveals Malik Second Official Poster!

Fahadh Faasil, the supremely talented actor of Malayalam cinema is joining hands with editor-filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan once again, after the great success of Take Off. The actor-director duo is teaming up again for the upcoming political thriller, which has been titled as Malik. Recently, lead actor Fahadh revealed the much-awaited second official poster of Malik.

The highly promising second poster was revealed through the official social media pages of Fahadh Faasil. Several eminent personalities of Malayalam cinema, including directors Lijo Jose Pellissery, Lal Jose, Vineeth Sreenivasan, actor Salim Kumar, Aju Varghese, and so on have also shared the Malik second official poster which is already going viral on social media.

Fahadh Faasil's stunning new look is undoubtedly the biggest highlight of the second poster. The versatile actor is appearing in the get-up of a middle-aged man with a white dhoti and full sleeves shirt, teamed up with a salt n pepper look. The actor's weight loss is totally visible in this new look.

The National award-winning actor has finally broken his image of being an actor who shies away from physical transformations. According to the sources close to Malik, Fahadh Faasil has shed around 15 kilos for his character in the much-awaited project, to the much-excitement of his fans and cine-goers.

If the reports are to be believed, Fahadh Faasil is appearing in the role of Sulaiman Malik, the leader of the minority group of a coastal area in the movie. The actor is expected to sport four different looks in Malik, that travels through various timelines. Fahadh is playing various phases of his character's life, from a 20-year-old to a 60 -year-old.

Malik, which is made with a whopping budget of about Rs. 27 crores, features some exceptionally talented actors in its star cast including the Kerala state award winners Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George, Vinay Forrt, Dileesh Pothan, Appani Sharath, Chandhunath and others.