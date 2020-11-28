Fahadh Faasil's Joji: Here Is A Major Update On The Dileesh Pothan Directorial

Fahadh Faasil, the supremely talented actor is reuniting with acclaimed filmmaker Dileesh Pothan for the upcoming project Joji. The movie, which is an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Macbeth, recently started rolling in Kochi. Now, the believable sources have revealed an exciting update on the highly anticipated Fahadh Faasil-Dileesh Pothan project.

As per the reports, Joji will feature some of the finest talents of Malayalam cinema in the star cast. The senior actors Shammi Thilakan, Baburaj, and Unnimaya Prasad, the actress who earned rave reviews for her performance in the 2020-released blockbuster Anjaam Pathiraa, are playing pivotal roles in the Dileesh Pothan starrer, that features Fahadh Faasil in the titular role.

In that case, Joji will mark the comeback of Shammi Thilakan, who has been on a long break, to the industry. All three actors are said to be playing performance-oriented characters in the project. The team is also expected to introduce the leading lady of the project, who would essay the character which is based on Lady Macbeth, very soon.

Expectations are riding high on Joji, which also marks Fahadh Faasil and Dileesh Pothan's third collaboration with Syam Pushkaran, the National award-winning writer. The scenarist has penned the adapted screenplay of the movie, thus marking his third collaboration with the Fahadh-Dileesh duo after the highly acclaimed movies, Maheshinte Prathikaaram and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.

Joji is bankrolled by the actor-director-writer trio themselves, under the banners Working Class Hero and Fahadh Faasil And Friends, in association with the banner Bhavana Studios. Shyju Khalid is the director of photography. Justin Varghese composes the songs and original score. Kiran Das handles the editing. Gokul Das is the production designer and Mashar Hamsa handles the costume designer.

Also Read:

Mammootty's Bilal Is Delayed; The Megastar To Join Hands With Amal Neerad For A New Project?

Mohanlal And MG Sreekumar Reunite For B Unnikrishnan's Aaraattu!