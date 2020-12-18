Fahadh Faasil's Malayankunju: Here Is A Major Update On The Storyline!

Fahadh Faasil is all set to start shooting for Malayankunju, the upcoming project which is directed by newcomer Sajimon Prabhakaran, soon. The project, which is produced by the veteran filmmaker Fazil, is scripted and edited by the renowned filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan. In a recent interview, producer Fazil revealed an exciting update on the Fahadh Faasil starrer.

According to the veteran filmmaker, Malayankunju is a survival drama, which revolves around the lives of a set of ordinary people. Fazil revealed that he instantly agreed to produce the project, when Fahadh Faasil, director Sajimon Prabhakaran, and writer Mahesh Narayanan narrated the story to him.

To the uninitiated, Fahadh Faasil was originally supposed to join hands with Mahesh Narayanan and Sajimon Prabhakaran, for another project. But things did not materialize due to various reasons. Later, the trio decided to proceed with Malayankunju, as the National award-winning actor was highly impressed with the storyline, and his character.

The pre-production activities of the Fahadh Faasil starring is currently nearing the final stages. The makers are planning to start shooting for Malayankunju in January 2021. The Sajimon Prabhakaran directorial will be widely shot at the various locations of Kerala. The female lead and rest of the star cast of the project is expected to be announced soon.