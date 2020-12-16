Fahadh Faasil's Malayankunju: Here's Everything You Need To Know!

Fahadh Faasil is all set to team up with his father, the veteran filmmaker Fazil once again, for the upcoming project Malayankunju. The project, which is directed by newcomer Sajimon Prabhakaran and scripted by Mahesh Narayanan, is produced by Fazil. Malayankunju was launched by the leading man Fahadh Faasil through his official social media pages, recently.

In the highly promising first look poster, Fahadh Faasil's eyes are shown from two different angles. The title and first look poster of Malayankunju have already raised curiosity among the Malayalam cinema audiences, who have been eagerly waiting to know more details about the project.

In a recent interview given to a leading daily, director Sajimon Prabhakaran has confirmed that Fahadh Faasil is not playing the titular role, Malayankunju. Even though, the director refrained from revealing more details about the project, he stated that the movie deals with a very unique subject. Malayankunju, which will start rolling in January 2021, will be entirely shot in Kerala.

The casting of the project is currently in progress. Mahesh Narayanan, who has penned the script for Malayankunju, is also handling the cinematography and editing (along with Arjun Ben), of the project. Sushin Syam has been roped in to compose the songs and original score for the project.

Coming to Fazil and Fahadh Faasil's collaboration, the father-son duo has joined hands earlier for the romantic drama Kaiyethum Doorathu, in 2002. The film, that marked Fahadh's acting debut, had ended up as a critical and commercial disaster. Later, the National award-winning actor decided to not join hands with his father for a project, until he has made a place for himself in the industry.

