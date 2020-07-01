Fahadh Faasil's Malik: Director Mahesh Narayanan Makes An Interesting Revelation!

Fahadh Faasil, the National award-winning actor will be next seen in the upcoming political drama, Malik. The movie, which marks Fahadh Faasil's second collaboration with the senior editor-filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, is reportedly based on a real-life incident. In the recent interview given to The Cue, director Mahesh made a very interesting revelation about Malik, which has totally raised the expectations.

The filmmaker-editor revealed that the opening sequence of the Fahadh Faasil starrer is a 12-minutes long single shot. Usually, such long single shots are used in the fight scenes, especially in the chase scenes. But in Malik, the opening sequence demanded a different treatment, and the team went for a long single shot.

When it comes to the Fahadh Faasil starrer, this 12-minutes-long single shot is used to introduce the main characters and their current situation, which is a first-of-its-kind attempt in Malayalam cinema. From Mahesh Narayanan's revelation, it is now confirmed that Malik will be a never-seen-before experience for the Malayalam cinema audiences, and is something which must be watched on the big screens.

Fahadh Faasil is appearing as the central character, Sulaiman Malik in the movie. The actor, who is playing the leader of the minority group of a coastal area will portray the various phases of his character's life from a 20-year-old to a 60 -year-old. Fahadh has shed around 15 kilos for his character and is appearing in four different get-ups.

Nimisha Sajayan, the Kerala State Award-winning actress is appearing as the female lead in Malik. The talented actress is also appearing in three different get-ups in the Mahesh Narayanan directorial. Joju George, Vinay Forrt, Dileesh Pothan, Appani Sharath, Chandhunath and others essay the other pivotal roles. Malik is produced by Anto Joseph, under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company.

