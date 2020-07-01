    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Fahadh Faasil's Malik: Director Mahesh Narayanan Makes An Interesting Revelation!

      By
      |

      Fahadh Faasil, the National award-winning actor will be next seen in the upcoming political drama, Malik. The movie, which marks Fahadh Faasil's second collaboration with the senior editor-filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, is reportedly based on a real-life incident. In the recent interview given to The Cue, director Mahesh made a very interesting revelation about Malik, which has totally raised the expectations.

      The filmmaker-editor revealed that the opening sequence of the Fahadh Faasil starrer is a 12-minutes long single shot. Usually, such long single shots are used in the fight scenes, especially in the chase scenes. But in Malik, the opening sequence demanded a different treatment, and the team went for a long single shot.

      When it comes to the Fahadh Faasil starrer, this 12-minutes-long single shot is used to introduce the main characters and their current situation, which is a first-of-its-kind attempt in Malayalam cinema. From Mahesh Narayanan's revelation, it is now confirmed that Malik will be a never-seen-before experience for the Malayalam cinema audiences, and is something which must be watched on the big screens.

      Fahadh Faasils Malik: Director Mahesh Narayanan Makes An Interesting Revelation!

      Fahadh Faasil is appearing as the central character, Sulaiman Malik in the movie. The actor, who is playing the leader of the minority group of a coastal area will portray the various phases of his character's life from a 20-year-old to a 60 -year-old. Fahadh has shed around 15 kilos for his character and is appearing in four different get-ups.

      Nimisha Sajayan, the Kerala State Award-winning actress is appearing as the female lead in Malik. The talented actress is also appearing in three different get-ups in the Mahesh Narayanan directorial. Joju George, Vinay Forrt, Dileesh Pothan, Appani Sharath, Chandhunath and others essay the other pivotal roles. Malik is produced by Anto Joseph, under the banner Anto Joseph Film Company.

      Also Read:

      Malayalam Cinema 2020 Half-Yearly Box Office: Anjaam Paathira, Ayyappanum Koshiyum In The Top!

      Dharmajan Bolgatty Summoned In Connection With Shamna Kasim Blackmail Case

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X