Fahadh Faasil's Malik: Here's What DOP Sanu John Varghese Has To Say About The Project!

Malik, the upcoming Fahadh Faasil starrer is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. In a recent interview, Sanu John Varghese, the director of photography, opened up about the project. The highly popular cinematographer suggests that Malik is a complete political thriller and a very special film in all aspects.

According to Sanu John Varghese, the Fahadh Faasil-T Damodaran film has the flavours of the acclaimed yesteryear political thrillers made by the highly popular director-writer duo IV Sasi and T Damodaran. The DOP suggested that Malik has the elements of the IV Sasi-T Damodaran films when it comes to its core plot.

Sanu John also stated his great excitement on teaming up with Fahadh Faasil and Mahesh Narayanan once again after the great success of Take off. The talented technician revealed that he has given more importance to capturing the geography of the place where the story happens, in Malik.