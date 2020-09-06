IT"S OFFICIAL! Fahadh Faasil To Play The Lead Role in Alphonse Puthren's Paattu

Fahadh Faasil, the National award-winning actor is all set to join hands with Alphonse Puthren, the director of Premam. The filmmaker recently confirmed that Fahadh will play the lead role in his directorial venture, through his official social media pages, recently. The director also revealed that the Fahadh Faasil project has been titled as Paattu.

Interestingly, Alphonse Puthren also announced his debut as a music director, in the post. 'My next feature film's name is Paattu (song). Fahadh Faasil is the Hero of the feature. Produced by UGM Entertainments (Zacharia Thomas and Alwin Antony). This time I'll be doing music too. It will be in Malayalam language. Will update rest of the Crew and Cast members while the feature film progresses.', wrote the talented filmmaker in his post.

The reports regarding the first collaboration of Fahadh Faasil and Alphonse Puthren came out as a great surprise for the audiences, as the exciting news was totally kept under the wraps. There were absolutely no reports about the actor and director considering to collaborate, until the announcement was made.