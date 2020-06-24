Fahadh Faasil To Star In This Director's Experimental Project!

Fahadh Faasil is one of those rare actors who never sticks into one particular genre of films. The National award-winning actor has always made sure that he experiments with his projects and constantly reinvents himself with the characters he plays. As per the latest reports, Fahadh Faasil is now all set to star in an experimental project.

The latest reports suggest that the talented actor is joining hands with editor-director Mahesh Narayanan once again, for an upcoming experimental film. The actor-director duo, who has earlier associated for the acclaimed movie Take Off and upcoming big-budget venture Malik, is joining hands this time for a project that will be entirely shot in iPhone.

Yes, you read it right. Fahadh Faasil-Mahesh Narayanan duo's upcoming project will be shot in the actor's residence with a limited number of crew members and facilities. The untitled film, which is expected to have a duration of only one hour will be shot in iPhone, following all safety measures implemented by the Kerala government.

Initially, the Kerala Film Producers Association had decided to not kickstart the film shootings in the near future, considering the COVID_19 crisis. However, B Unnikrishnan, the General Secretary of FEFKA aka Film Employees Federation Of Kerala, recently confirmed that the association would like to back such experimental projects which are made following the safety rule.

However, Mahesh Narayanan and his team are yet to decide whether the project will be a feature film or a short film. The movie, which will be produced by lead actor Fahadh Faasil himself, reportedly also features some other popular faces in pivotal roles.

Malik, the highly anticipated upcoming project that marked Fahadh Faasil and Mahesh Narayanan's second collaboration, was originally slated to hit the theaters in April 2020. But the movie is now postponed indefinitely and is expected to hit the theaters once the lockdown ends.

