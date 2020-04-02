    For Quick Alerts
      Fahadh Faasil To Team With Gautham Menon Soon?

      Gautham Menon, the filmmaker who recently made his Malayalam acting debut with Trance, is a huge fan of his co-star Fahadh Faasil. In a recent interview given to The Hindu, Gautham hinted that he might direct Fahadh very soon.

      Thursday, April 2, 2020
