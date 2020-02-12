Fahadh Faasil's Trance Gets Postponed Again: Here's The New Release Date!

Trance, the upcoming Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya Nazim starrer directed by Anwar Rasheed is one of the most anticipated projects of Malayalam cinema in 2020. Recently, Trance had made headlines after the movie was sent for revising by the censor board. As per the latest updates, the Fahadh Faasil starrer will not hit the theatres on February 4, as expected.

Recently, lead actor Fahadh and the rest of the team members confirmed that the release of Trance has been postponed, through their official social media pages. Instead, the movie will hit the theatres on February 20, Thursday. Fahadh Faasil also revealed that the film has bagged a U/A certificate from the censor board.

The officials of the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC), Thiruvananthapuram had referred Trance to the revising committee, as they had issues with an 8-minute-long sequence in the movie. Initially, the team had suggested to completely remove or blur the entire sequence. But director Anwar Rasheed and his team were totally against the idea.

The movie was later sent to the censor board revising committee in Mumbai. However, the revising committee issued a U/A certificate to the film without a single cut, to the much excitement of the team. Expectations are riding high on Trance, which marks the comeback of Anwar Rasheed after a long gap of 8 years.