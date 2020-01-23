Fahadh Faasil's Trance: The New Poster & Song Teaser Set The Social Media On Fire!

Trance, the upcoming Fahadh Faasi-Nazriya Nazim starrer is unarguably one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema in 2020. The movie marks the comeback of renowned filmmaker Anwar Rashed into the field of direction, after a long gap of 8 years. Currently, social media is going gaga over the recently released star-studded poster and first song teaser of Trance.

The impressive third poster of the movie features the main star cast including the leading man Fahadh Faasil and female lead Nazriya Nazim, along with the renowned filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, Chemban Vinod Jose, Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, Vinayakan, Sreenath Bhasi, and Jinu Joseph, who essay the other pivotal roles in the movie.

Recently, the team had released the first song teaser of the Trance through social media, as an announcement of the first single 'Raat' which is slated to be released on January 24, Friday. The 'Raat' song, which will feature the leading lady Nazriya Nazim, is composed by Jackson Vijayan and sung by Sneha Khanwalkar-Neha Nair duo. The song is penned by Vinayak Sasikumar and Kamal Karthik.

If the reports are to be true, the Anwar Rasheed directorial is a stoner film. Even though the team hasn't revealed anything about the plot of the movie or main characters, the sources suggest that both Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim will be appearing in never-seen-before avatars in Trance.

According to the sources close to the project, Trance is made with a whopping budget of 20 Crores. Even though the project was initially slated to hit the theatres in December 2020 as a Christmas special release, it was later postponed to 2020 due to technical reasons.

Amal Neerad handles the cinematography of Trance, which is scripted by Vincent Vadakkan. The movie, which is produced by director Anwar Rasheed himself for Anwar Rasheed Entertainment, will hit the theatres on February 14, 2020, as Valentine's Day release.