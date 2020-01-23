Fahadh Faasil's Trance: The New Star-Studded Poster Sets The Social Media On Fire!

Trance, the upcoming Fahadh Faasi-Nazriya Nazim starrer is unarguably one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema in 2020. The movie marks the comeback of renowned filmmaker Anwar Rashed into the field of direction, after a long gap of 8 years. Currently, social media is going gaga over the recently released star-studded poster of Trance.
