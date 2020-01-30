Fahadh Faasil's Trance: The Second Song Video Is Here!

Trance, one of the most-anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema, is gearing up for a grand release on February 14, Valentine's Day. The movie, which features Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim in the lead roles, marks the comeback of Anwar Rasheed in to film direction after a long gap of 8 years.

Recently, the Trance team revealed the much-awaited second video song from the movie, through social media. The Noolupoya video song introduces the central character Viju Prasad, a motivational speaker, played by Fahadh Faasil in the movie. The hilarious song video has totally raised the expectations over Trance, which is said to be a stoner film.

The Noolupoya song is sung by Pradeep Kumar, Mohammed Maqbool Mansoor, and Jackson Vijayan. The song, which is composed by Jackson Vijayan himself, is penned by Vinayak Sasikumar. From the 3.11 minutes long song video, it is evident that Fahadh Faasil is playing a very challenging role in the movie. The song video also hints at the possibilities for a double role.

Recently, director Anwar Rasheed had revealed some interesting details about Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim's characters in Trance. The filmmaker had confirmed that the star couple is appearing never-seen-before avatars in the movie, especially Nazriya. The actress is finally all set to shed her bubbly, girl-next-door image with the character Esther Lopez in Trance.

According to the filmmakers, the movie which is penned by Vincent Vadakkan revolves around the personal, emotional, mental growth of the characters Viju Prasad and Esther Lopez, and depicts how they evolve after a series of incidents.

Trance will feature an extensive star cast including popular filmmaker Gautham Menon, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod Jose, Dileesh Pothan, Vinayakan, Sreenath Bhasi, Arjun Ashokan, Srinda Arhaan, and so on in the supporting roles. Amal Neerad handles the cinematography of the project, which is produced by Anwar Rasheed himself, for Anwar Rasheed Entertainment.