Fazil Wishes To Direct Mammootty And Mohanlal In A Multi-Starrer; To Remake Hollywood Film Face/Off?

Fazil, the veteran director is currently on a break from filmmaking and is busy with his second-innings in acting. However, in a recent interview given to a Malayalam news channel, Fazil revealed that he would like to make a comeback to film direction with a multi-starrer, that features Mammootty and Mohanlal in the lead roles.

Yes, you read it right. The senior director revealed that he wants to direct a film that comes along the lines of the Hollywood action film Face/Off (mostly a remake), which features Mammootty and Mohanlal in equally important roles. Fazil is confident that both the superstars would readily agree to be a part of the project if he approaches them. The director also remarked that the fans of both Mammootty and Mohanlal would be happy with such a project.

Mammootty and Mohanlal have earlier played the lead roles in the 1998-released Fazil directorial, Harikrishnans. Individually, both the superstars have played the lead roles in several directorial and production ventures of the veteran filmmaker, and share a very close personal bond with him.

To the unversed, it was Fazil who introduced Mohanlal to the mainstream Malayalam cinema with his acclaimed film Manjil Virinja Pookkal. The complete actor played the lead antagonist in the film, which also ended up as his debut (his original debut project Thiranottam was delayed for over two decades). Mohanlal and Fazil later teamed up for several films including the classic Manichithrathazhu. The duo has shared the screen in the 2019-released blockbuster Lucifer and upcoming project Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.

Mammootty, on the other hand, has played the lead role in Fazil's several directorial ventures, including Pappayude Swantham Appoos and Manivathurile Aayiram Shivarathrikal. The senior filmmaker was the producer of some of the popular films that featured the megastar, including Chronic Bachelor.

