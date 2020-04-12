FEFKA Thanks Mohanlal And Manju Warrier For Their Contributions!

Mohanlal and Manju Warrier, the complete actor and lady superstar of the Malayalam film industry are totally active with their charity works during this COVID_19 crisis period. Earlier, it was reported that both Mohanlal and Manju immediately came forward to help the daily wage workers of the Malayalam film industry, when the all India lockdown was announced.

Recently, FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) openly thanked both the factors for their contributions. FEFKA director's union thanked Mohanlal and Manju Warrier by posting open letters on their official Facebook page, recently. As per the reports, Mohanlal donated Rs. 10 Lakhs to the association, while Manju donated Rs. 5 Lakhs.