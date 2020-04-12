    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      FEFKA Thanks Mohanlal And Manju Warrier For Their Contributions!

      By
      |

      Mohanlal and Manju Warrier, the complete actor and lady superstar of the Malayalam film industry are totally active with their charity works during this COVID_19 crisis period. Earlier, it was reported that both Mohanlal and Manju immediately came forward to help the daily wage workers of the Malayalam film industry, when the all India lockdown was announced.

      Recently, FEFKA (Film Employees Federation of Kerala) openly thanked both the factors for their contributions. FEFKA director's union thanked Mohanlal and Manju Warrier by posting open letters on their official Facebook page, recently. As per the reports, Mohanlal donated Rs. 10 Lakhs to the association, while Manju donated Rs. 5 Lakhs.

      FEFKA Thanks Mohanlal And Manju Warrier For The Donations!

      Read more about: mohanlal manju warrier
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X