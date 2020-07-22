FINALLY! Fahadh Faasil To Team Up With Mani Ratnam Soon?

Fahadh Faasil, the National award-winner is one of the most sought-after actors of the contemporary South Indian cinema. The talented actor has been approached by several popular filmmakers of the major film industries for some prestigious projects. If the latest reports are to be believed, Fahadh Faasil might soon team up with the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

According to the latest reports, the Malik actor is approached by the Ponniyin Selvan director for the upcoming web series, which has been titled Navarasa. The sources suggest that Fahadh Faasil has been considered to play the lead role in one of the nine segments of the web series. However, the actor is yet to sign the dotted line.

Navarasa, which is said to be a 9-episode series, will mark the OTT debut of Mani Ratnam. Several popular faces of the Tamil film industry, including actors Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, directors Gautham Menon, Bejoy Nambiar, and so on will join hands for the web series, which is headed by Mani Ratnam and produced by his home banner Madras Talkies.

Earlier, Fahadh Faasil was supposed to play one of the lead roles in the Mani Ratnam movie Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. However, the actor later walked out of the project citing his lack of knowledge in the Tamil language as the main reason. However, Mani Ratnam has always expressed his deep admiration for Fahadh's performance in Malayalam films, in several interviews.