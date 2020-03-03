    For Quick Alerts
      Forensic Box Office 3 Days Worldwide Collections: A Great First Weekend For The Tovino Starrer!

      Forensic, the recently released crime thriller that features Tovino Thomas in the lead role has succeeded in impressing both the audiences and critics. When it completed the first weekend at the releasing centers, the Akhil Paul-Anas Khan directorial is also performing well at the box office and is all set to earn the hit tag.

      As per the latest updates, Forensic has crossed the 7-Crore mark at the worldwide box office within the first 3 days (first weekend) of its release. Unlike the other Malayalam releases of this year, the Tovino Thomas movie has been simultaneously released in the rest of India and overseas screens, to the much excitement of the audiences.

      According to the trade experts, Forensic has made a total gross collection of Rs. 7.43 Crores at the worldwide box office, within the first 3 days of its release. The makers of the project confirmed the reports through the official social media pages of the crime thriller recently, by releasing a special poster.

      The trade analysts suggest that Forensic has made approximately 4-4.5 Crores from the Kerala box office alone, within the first weekend of its release. If things follow at the same rate, the Akhil Paul-Anas Khan directorial has all the chances to emerge as one of the top grossers in its lead actor Tovino Thomas's acting career.

      Tovino has played a medico-legal adviser who serves in the forensic department of Kerala Government in Forensic, which is scripted by the director duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan themselves. Mamta Mohandas has appeared as the female lead in the movie. Bigil fame Reba Monica John, Saiju Kurup, Renji Panicker, and so on have essayed the supporting roles.

