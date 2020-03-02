Forensic Box Office Day 1 Kerala Collections: The Tovino Thomas Starrer Is Off To A Good Start!

Forensic, the crime thriller that features Tovino Thomas in the lead role has hit the theatres on February 28, 2020. The movie has been receiving positive reviews from both the audiences and critics. According to the trade experts, Forensic is off to a good start at the Kerala box office.

As per the reports, the Tovino Thomas starrer has made a gross collection of Rs. 1.16 Crores from the Kerala box office, on its release day. Forensic has also made a share of Rs. 0.53 Crores on its opening day. The sources suggest that the crime thriller has performed well at the weekend too.

The trade experts suggest that the positive reviews and word of mouth publicity will definitely help the movie in delivering great performance at the box office even in the upcoming week as well. Forensic is yet to release in the rest of India and overseas centers, as the Kerala producers have decided to release the projects outside Kerala only after a week of the actual release.