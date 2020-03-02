Forensic Box Office Day 1 Kerala Collections: The Tovino Thomas Starrer Is Off To A Good Start!

Forensic, the crime thriller that features Tovino Thomas in the lead role has hit the theatres on February 28, 2020. The movie has been receiving positive reviews from both the audiences and critics. According to the trade experts, Forensic is off to a good start at the Kerala box office.
As per the reports, the Tovino Thomas starrer has made a gross collection of Rs. 1.16 Crores from the Kerala box office, on its release day. Forensic has also made a share of Rs. 0.53 Crores on its opening day. If things follow at the same rate, the crime thriller will perform extremely well at the box office, on its first weekend.
