Forensic: The Tovino Thomas Starrer To Get A Sequel!

Forensic, the crime thriller that features Tovino Thomas in the lead role has been receiving positive reviews from both the audiences and critics. The movie, which is directed by newcomer duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, is also performing well at the box office. If the reports are to be believed, Forensic might get a sequel soon.

In a recent interview given to a popular Malayalam news portal, director Akhil Paul hinted that the team is now considering the possibilities for a sequel. Tovino Thomas, on the other hand, stated that he would love to play Dr. Samuel John Kattookkaran once again if the script comes out well.

The audiences and industry members are all excited about the sequel, as Forensic has been considered as one of the finest crime thrillers produced in Malayalam cinema in the recent past. The makers are expected to make an official announcement on the same once they finalise the subject of the sequel.

Tovino Thomas has appeared as Dr. Samuel John Kattookkaran, a medico-legal adviser who serves in the forensic department of Kerala Government in the movie, which is scripted by the director duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan themselves. Mamta Mohandas has played the female lead in the crime thriller. Mamta has appeared in the role of Rithika Xavier IPS, the head of the investigation team.

Reba Monica John, who was last seen in the Vijay starrer Bigil, has essayed a pivotal role in Forensic. The crime thriller has featured an extensive star cast including Renji Panicker, Saiju Kurup, Prathap Pothen, Anil Murali, Giju John, Dhanesh Anand, Anwar Shereef, and so on in the supporting roles. Forensic is jointly produced by Navis Xaviour and Siju Mathew under the banners of Juvis Productions and Raju Malliath's Ragam Movies.

