Forensic: The Tovino Thomas Starrer To Release On This Date!

Forensic, the crime thriller that features Tovino Thomas in the lead role, is one of the most-anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. The movie, which is directed by newcomer duo Akhil Paul-Anas Khan, revolves around the forensic department of Kerala government. Reportedly, Forensic has now got a release date.

As per the latest reports, the Tovino Thomas-starrer will be released all over the UAE-GCC region on February 28, Friday. The makers revealed the exciting news through the official social media pages of Forensic, recently. However, the Kerala release date of the much-awaited crime thriller is yet to be finalised.

As reported earlier, the Kerala film producers have jointly decided to not release the Malayalam films in Kerala, the rest of India, and overseas releasing centers on the same day. According to the sources, the producers decided to take this big step to prevent the increasing piracy issues in the Malayalam film industry.

Forensic, which was majorly shot at the various locations of Palakkad district, features Mamta Mohandas as the female lead. The actress is appearing in the role of a police officer who investigates the murder case in the movie. The Tovino-starrer will also feature Reba Monica John, who was last seen in the Vijay starrer Bigil, in a pivotal role.

Akhil Paul, one of the directors of Forensic has earlier teamed up with Tovino Thomas for the popular movie 7th Day, as a scriptwriter. The crime thriller features an extensive star cast including Renji Panicker, Saiju Kurup, Prathap Pothen, Anil Murali, Giju John, Dhanesh Anand, Anwar Shereef, and so on in the supporting roles.

Akhil George handles the cinematography of the project while Shameer Mohammed handles editing. Forensic is jointly produced by Navis Xaviour, and Siju Mathew under the banners of Juvis Productions and Raju Malliath's Ragam Movies.