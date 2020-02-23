Forensic: The Tovino Thomas Starrer To Release On This Date!

Forensic, the crime thriller that features Tovino Thomas in the lead role, is one of the most-anticipated upcoming projects of Malayalam cinema. The movie, which is directed by newcomer duo Akhil Paul-Anas Khan, revolves around the forensic department of Kerala government. Reportedly, Forensic has now got a release date.
